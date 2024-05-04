Lakers Potentially Looking to Archrival Franchise for Possible Next Head Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers will look for the 29th head coach in franchise history. The search will be extensive as the Lakers want to avoid looking for another head coach two or three years from now. It's still being determined what direction the front office wants to take, but they'll check on everybody, including long-time assistant and current Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Shams Charania have reported that Lee could be added as a potential candidate for the Purple and Gold.
Lee has an extensive background as an assistant coach, which makes him a strong candidate for the Lakers' head coach position. He started at Bucknell University from 2012-14 and then joined the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks as an assistant from 2014-18. He continued his journey with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2018-23, following his mentor Mike Budenholzer, who is also reportedly angling for this Lakers gig. In June 2023, Lee was hired as the top assistant coach for the Boston Celtics under head coach Joe Mazzulla.
The 39-year-old assistant is also a former player. Lee went unselected in the 2006 NBA Draft and played overseas in Israel, Belgium, and Germany. He was named the Patriot League Player of the Year in 2006 and was a two-time Patriot League tournament MVP.
As an assistant coach, he helped guide the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title. Lee was interviewed by several NBA teams for head coaching jobs over the last few years, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Detriot Pistons, and Washington Wizards' head coaching position last year.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Lee is also a candidate for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching vacancy.
The Lakers must make all the stops to get this one right.
