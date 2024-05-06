Potential Lakers HC Target Beefs With Rival Radio Station on Social Media
As the Los Angeles Lakers enter into the offseason, the team is searching for their next head coach to replace Darvin Ham, the candidate list isn't that appealing. Names such as Ty Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Budenholzer and Charles Lee have been thrown out there.
But another name that has emerged is former NBA guard JJ Redick. Redick would become a first time head coach if the Lakers were to hire him but he may have the support of star LeBron James. The two men recently started a podcast together, sparking some thought that Redick was the frontrunner for the job.
Over the weekend, Redick was seen in the comment section on social media, beefing with a radio host of a Golden State Warriors station. The original tweet from the host has since been deleted but Redick has kept his up.
With the Warriors being direct rivals of the Lakers, it was a sight for L.A. fans to see a potential candidate to be going at a rival like this. Redick has never been shy about making his feelings known and he certainly didn't hold back here.
If he were to be hired, he would likely need to slow things down on social media. Redick is an intriguing name that has seen a massive rise in the reality of becoming the next coach of the Lakers.
