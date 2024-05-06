Lakers News: Another Possible HC Candidate Officially Becomes Unavailable for LA
Another one bites the dust for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are launching their head coach search. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jason Kidd has agreed to a multi-year extension to stay with the Dallas Mavericks long-term.
The terms of the deal have not been released.
In a recent presser, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said the team wanted Kidd to remain the head coach for a long time.
"I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward," Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison declared. "As a former NBA champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role which cannot be duplicated. He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he's helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach."
ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported earlier this month that the Lakers were interested in Kidd becoming the next head coach for Los Angeles to replace Darvin Ham. The Dallas front office heard word of that and wasted no time keeping Kidd at the helm long-term. Before Kidd became the head coach for the Mavericks, he was the assistant coach for Los Angeles under Frank Vogel from 2019-2021, winning a title with the team in 2020.
The 51-year-old head coach was hired by the Mavs in 2021 and has led the team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2022. This season, he's led the Mavs to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, which tips off on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Clippers want to do the same with current head coach Ty Lue. There are reports that the Lakers are also interested in Lue as their next head coach. However, the Clippers front office and Lue are said to do what they can to agree on an extension.
The head coaching search will continue for the Lakers with little doubt on Lue and zero chance on Kidd.
Who will it be now?
