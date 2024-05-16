Former Laker, LeBron James Teammate Warns JJ Redick Not to Take 'Death Sentence' LA Head Coaching Job
As the Los Angeles Lakers search for a new head coach continues, the name most heavily linked to L.A. has been former NBA guard JJ Redick. Redick has been a basketball podcaster for years now and has also been put onto ESPN's broadcast team for games.
He is a great basketball mind but lacks any coaching experience whatsoever. But his recent podcast, Mind The Game, with Lakers star LeBron James, has taken off. Some believe that James has been grooming Redick to become the next head coach of the Lakers with this podcast.
Many have speculated how a first-time head coach would do under the pressure that comes with being the head coach of the Lakers. Former Laker and James teammate Channing Frye cautioned Redick on taking the Lakers' job.
"To be honest, I think it's a death sentence. I think he’s jumping on a grenade. I mean, I'm just being, I think JJ is a coach. I know for a fact JJ Reddick is a coach, but taking that job, I just don't know. That's a lot."
Being the leading man in Los Angeles isn't for everyone and expectations are sky-high. However, many see that Redick has the demeanor to lead this Lakers team forward, even without the experience that comes from coaching.
"So for me, I wouldn't take that job... So as a first year coach, I wouldn't recommend that job for anybody. I wouldn't recommend that job for anybody."
If the Lakers do ultimately hire Redick, they will need to fill his staff with experienced coaches to help ease the transition. The two parties seem likely to intertwine, even if it may not be in the best interest of Redick unless he heavily succeeds right away.
