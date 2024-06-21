Lakers News: How Dan Hurley Colleague Feels About His Decision to Not Join LA
Many Los Angeles Lakers fans were bummed when the team went after UConn national championship-winning men's basketball coach Dan Hurley but were unable to lure Hurley away from the college ranks. Hurley opted to stay at UConn, and the Lakers are still in the process of hiring a new head coach.
Los Angeles hired JJ Redick to be the new coach on Thursday.
What's been disappointing for Lakers fans has been great for another fanbase — UConn. The Huskies are of course thrilled to have their two-time championship winning coach back, especially help the program go after a third straight national title.
One Husky that's glad Hurley stayed is UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma. Auriemma, who has led the Huskies to 11 national titles, believed Hurley would stay the entire time he was in the mix for the Lakers' job.
“I'm glad he stayed, but I never thought he would go," Auriemma said, via Paul Doyle of The New Haven Register.
“There's too much invested here,” Auriemma added as the reason he believed Hurley would stay. “I don't mean just here in Connecticut … Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey, the whole (region). It's hard to just pick up and leave. I'm sure there's a number for everybody to do whatever.
With Hurley staying, UConn has one of the best combined men's and women's basketball programs. The two squads made the NCAA Final Four last season, and are known as two of the best teams in the country.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are historically one of the league's great franchises, who will try to reclaim glory with Redick leading the way.
