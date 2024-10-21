Lakers News: JJ Redick Talks Coaching Growth Throughout Preseason
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick believes there's a sense of duality in his new role with the franchise.
"This is all simultaneously familiar and new if that makes sense," Redick told Jovan Buha of The Athletic. "There's a duality to this for me right now. I'm just trying to be open-minded and self-critical at all times. That's also some duality there as well. So I can't really say, like, specific things where I'm like, 'Oh, I've already grown here.'"
Redick became head coach of the Lakers in June. In just a few months, the team has already spoken highly of their new coach. Players such as Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and Max Christie have voiced their opinions on Redick and explained why they believe he will succeed in his new position.
Redick had no professional coaching experience before he was hired by the Lakers, but he was a former NBA player. It was toward the end of his playing career where the origin of his coaching career was born.
Redick was unable to play for the Dallas Mavericks in 2021 due to a right heel injury. The injury opened up doors to a new side of basketball.
Then-Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle had several conversations with Redick. It's evident he took those conversations to aid him in his emergence as head coach for the Lakers.
Redick is confident that he can help the Lakers thrive in 2024. He's already implemented new tactics to the team as the Lakers prepare for their first game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Redick has emphasized the importance of communication with his players, which may come from his own experience as a player in the league.
"But I think being comfortable recognizing mistakes and things you could do better, whether that's an ATO or how you teach something at practice, whatever it may be," Redick added. "The biggest thing for me is to provide as much clarity as possible to our players. And I think our coaching staff has done that so far."
The expectations for Redick are higher than other coaches in the league. Leading the star-studded Los Angeles team means being a coach in a city that demands winning sports teams.
All eyes in Los Angeles will be on Redick as he seeks to establish himself as one of the franchise's best coaches.
