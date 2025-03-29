Lakers' Austin Reaves Has Injury Status Upgraded Ahead of Grizzlies Game
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing a crucial game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. It's a game between the fourth and the fifth seeds in the Western Conference.
Memphis just fired their coach prior to this game against Los Angeles. It seems to be an odd time to fire a coach right before the playoffs, but that's the move they made.
The Lakers are trying to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. It's a series that they could end up facing the Grizzlies in.
Austin Reaves is on the injury report ahead of this matchup against the Grizzlies. He had his status upgraded, which is good news for them.
It's good news for the Lakers to have one of their best players be upgraded for what is a critical game at the end of the season.
The most important thing for the Lakers is to be healthy at the end of the season heading into the playoffs.
