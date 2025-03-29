All Lakers

Lakers' Austin Reaves Has Injury Status Upgraded Ahead of Grizzlies Game

The Lakers got some good news on Austin Reaves' availability prior to taking on the Grizzlies in a critical game.

Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing a crucial game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. It's a game between the fourth and the fifth seeds in the Western Conference.

Memphis just fired their coach prior to this game against Los Angeles. It seems to be an odd time to fire a coach right before the playoffs, but that's the move they made.

The Lakers are trying to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. It's a series that they could end up facing the Grizzlies in.

Austin Reaves is on the injury report ahead of this matchup against the Grizzlies. He had his status upgraded, which is good news for them.

It's good news for the Lakers to have one of their best players be upgraded for what is a critical game at the end of the season.

The most important thing for the Lakers is to be healthy at the end of the season heading into the playoffs.

