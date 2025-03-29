Former NBA Champion Says He Convinced Kobe Bryant to Skip College
Part of what made Kobe Bryant so great while he played for the Los Angeles Lakers is that he jumped right in from high school. He is perhaps the second-most famous player to go straight from high school to the NBA.
Only LeBron James is a more famous example. Still, what Bryant did coming out of high school is something that no one thought he could do.
Bryant showed that he could be an All-Star in just his second year in the league after being the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. He ended his career as one of the greatest players of all time.
Read more: Lakers' LeBron James Compares Stephen A Smith to Taylor Swift in Ongoing Feud
No one knew that Bryant was going to be this good since he was threatening to play in Italy after coming out of high school in Philadelphia. One former player claims he was the one who actually convinced Bryant to go straight to the NBA.
Vernon Maxwell says that he is the one who was able to convince Bryant to make the big move. He said this while appearing on All The Smoke.
Maxwell admits that he wasn't able to guard Bryant while he was still in high school. That was his signal that Bryant should have immediately declared for the draft instead of going to college.
Declaring for the draft out of high school is one thing, but the play at the level that Bryant did is another. He also did so for one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports.
More Lakers news: LeBron James’ Podcast Returns With Former Lakers Guard as Co-Host
It also took a lot of faith for the Lakers to trade for him after he was drafted by the Hornets. They had a lot of faith that he could blossom into a great player, which, of course, he did.
Maxwell wants some credit for being the guy who made it all happen. He's not the only reason why Bryant made the decision to jump straight to the league. Bryant's dad was a big influence on him, as well.
In his long career, Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: LeBron James Injury Status for Lakers vs Pacers
Lakers Critic Stephen A Smith Confirms He's Rooting for LA in Postseason
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.