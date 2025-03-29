Grizzlies' Ja Morant Has Injury Status Upgraded Before Game vs Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies today in what could be considered the most important game of the year so far. Both teams hold the same record in the standings, so this game will give the winner some cushion for the No. 4 seed.
More Lakers news: Potential Lakers Target Likely to Hit Free Agency This Offseason
Entering this game, both sides are dealing with some injuries. But for the Grizzlies, the biggest name on the injury report is star guard Ja Morant.
Morant has been out for multiple games, but could be making his return here tonight. The Grizzlies have upgraded his injury status ahead of this game against Los Angeles.
The star guard is now listed as questionable, rather than just listed as out. This would be massive for both sides if Morant were to play, as the Grizzlies would be getting their leader back on the court.
His presence could shift the entire game for either side. But the Lakers believe that they are the better team and will need to go out to prove it in this contest.
More Lakers news: Lakers' Austin Reaves Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Game vs Grizzlies
We should know closer to the start of the game whether Morant will officially be making his return tonight against the Lakers.
The Lakers have been reeling of late, and it's hurt them in the standings. While the Lakers are still the No. 4 seed entering this game, they have missed multiple opportunities to provide themselves with more cushion in the standings.
Los Angeles is in danger of falling down to the Play-In tournament if they aren't careful so this game against Memphis is massive. If the Lakers can get a win, it would stop the bleeding a little while allowing them some grace with a tough schedule upcoming.
With Luka Doncic and LeBron James in the mix, the Lakers believe they can beat any team in the NBA. But it hasn't been the easiest transition, and the two stars are still working to make things perfect on the court.
More Lakers news: Former Lakers Sharpshooter Signs 10-Day Deal with East Squad
Stephen A Smith Slams Lakers' LeBron James Over Troll Post
Stephen A Smith Claims LeBron James Didn't Attend Kobe Memorial
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.