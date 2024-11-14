Lakers' LeBron James Discusses Retirement Timeline Following Win Over Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers grabbed their seventh win of the new NBA season on Wednesday night as they took down the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Los Angeles pulled the comeback win after going down in the third quarter of the contest.
They were led by superstar LeBron James, who posted his third straight triple-double in the game. It's hard enough for any player to record one triple-double so for James to post three in a row, it shows how dominant he can still be in the league.
The King posted 35 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out 14 assists, and swiped one steal. James did a little of everything for Los Angeles and it resulted in them getting another win.
James will be turning 40 next month so his time in the league is limited. He has hinted at retirement in each of the past few offseasons and once again discussed his timeline following this win over Memphis.
"I'm not gonna play that much longer, to be completely honest...I'm not playing until the wheels fall off."
Father Time comes for everyone and James will be no different. He sees the light at the end of the tunnel and knows that his basketball life only has a few more years left in it.
James signed a two-year extension to remain with the Lakers this offseason and at this point, he seems likely to honor that deal.
The longevity that we have seen James have in the NBA has been something never seen before. James can still play alongside the best of the best players and he has shown no signs of slowing down.
While James may not be the same player that he once was, he has learned how to evolve his game to the adapting NBA world. For the season, he is averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.
Along with co-star Anthony Davis, James has helped put the Lakers into a strong place of contention. They have looked much more competitive than many people would have believed to start the new year.
The veteran has nothing left to prove in the NBA but is still searching for another championship. While it could be tough to win one due to the overall strong talent in the league, Los Angeles could be a player if James can continue his dominant play.
