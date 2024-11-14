Lakers News: JJ Redick Reveals Plan for Replacing Injured Jaxson Hayes
In light of a recent ankle injury to Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick intends to play two-way center Christian Koloko as All-NBA starter Anthony Davis' primary backup.
Read More: Los Angeles Big Man Set to Miss Time with Ankle Injury
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Redick had been excited about Hayes' recent play, making the timing of the ailment especially unfortunate.
“Disappointed," Redick said (per Buha. "Feel for Jaxson, especially after the last two games he had for us.”
Presumably this will be in effect when Los Angeles squares off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. PT.
This story will be updated...
More Lakers: Bronny James to Only Play Home Games for South Bay Lakers