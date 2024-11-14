All Lakers

Lakers News: JJ Redick Reveals Plan for Replacing Injured Jaxson Hayes

The Los Angeles big man got injured in a team practice.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Feb 28, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) and center Jaxson Hayes (10) enter the court before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) and center Jaxson Hayes (10) enter the court before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
In this story:

In light of a recent ankle injury to Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick intends to play two-way center Christian Koloko as All-NBA starter Anthony Davis' primary backup.

Read More: Los Angeles Big Man Set to Miss Time with Ankle Injury

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Redick had been excited about Hayes' recent play, making the timing of the ailment especially unfortunate.

“Disappointed," Redick said (per Buha. "Feel for Jaxson, especially after the last two games he had for us.”

Presumably this will be in effect when Los Angeles squares off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. PT.

This story will be updated...

More Lakers: Bronny James to Only Play Home Games for South Bay Lakers

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News