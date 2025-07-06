Lakers Notes: Blockbuster Trade With Warriors Idea, Bronny James Talks LeBron Trade and More
The Los Angeles Lakers have a blockbuster trade idea that would team up LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Although this would-be union is unfortunately sending the All-Time leading scorer to San Francisco, the return is certainly interesting for L.A.
Speaking of trade rumors surrounding the King, his son and teammate, Bronny, recently revealed what his dad said to him regarding trade rumors. The rumor mill is churning on another level this offseason as the potential end of a Hall of Fame career looms closer.
Finally, James (LeBron, that is) reportedly hasn't had contract extension talks with the Lakers this offseason. A key insider seemed to assert that a trade seems more likely because of the two sides' lack of discussions.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers, Warriors Blockbuster Trade Idea Teams Up LeBron James and Steph Curry
Bronny James Reveals What LeBron Said To Him Regarding Lakers Trade Rumors
Lakers, LeBron James Have Not Had Contract Extension Talks Making Trade Seem Likely, Says Insider
New Caitlin Clark Nike Commercial Honors Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
Lakers’ Newest Forward Elbowed Dalton Knecht in Face in Scary Scene Last Year
Lakers Interested in Former First-Round Pick From Rockets in Blockbuster Trade
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
