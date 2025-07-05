Lakers Interested in Former First-Round Pick From Rockets in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't been very active in the first week of free agency. The only major move that they have made was to sign Deandre Ayton after he was waived.
That doesn't mean that the Lakers are done making moves, though. They still are looking to make their team better for a championship next year and for years to come.
As a report has emerged that the Lakers are one of the teams involved in a mega trade involving seven different teams, they could be targeting a former first-round pick.
Now that they have solved their starting center issue, they have been linked to Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore. This is according to Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints.
Whitmore is someone who hasn't gotten a ton of playing time in his young career. He has shown flashes of being good when he's been out on the court, but he clearly needs more minutes to develop.
His defensive skills are what attract him to the Lakers. They need more guys who can defend on the perimeter, especially now that they have lost Dorian Finney-Smith.
Whitmore is a guy that a lot of other teams would like to have. He hasn't even scratched the surface of his potential yet, and his playing time hasn't been consistent yet.
With Kevin Durant and Finney-Smith joining the team, Whitmore might have an opportunity to play more off the bench. There is speculation that Whitmore could be part of a sign-and-trade with the Lakers for Finney-Smith, though.
The Lakers were the third seed in the Western Conference this year, so they feel that they can still compete for the championship next season, despite how good the Thunder and the Rockets are.
How the Lakers are further able to improve the roster could be the deciding factor on whether or not they are able to make a deeper playoff run than they did this year.
Whitmore averaged 9.4 points, three rebounds, and one assist per game for the Rockets.
