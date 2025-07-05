Lakers, LeBron James Have Not Had Contract Extension Talks Making Trade Seem Likely, Says Insider
LeBron James may have opted into his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2025-26 season, but his agent Rich Paul expressed that James is seeking a fifth NBA championship, and as of now, the Lakers do not seem like that team.
James has a no-trade clause in his contract, and he has yet to request a trade from the Lakers. However, the Lakers are not actively pursuing a contract extension with the 21-time NBA All-Star.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that Los Angeles is viewing James as an expiring contract, which is a situation he has never been in throughout two decades in the league. Every time James has neared the final season of his contract, he has been offered a contract extension.
Windhorst suggested that a trade involving James could now be likely this offseason.
“My conversations over the last three days have crystallized that the Lakers are essentially viewing LeBron as an expiring contract,” Windhorst said. “What happens to expiring contracts in the NBA? They're viewed as trade pieces."
"When the idea of a trade came up, I slammed the door on it,” Windhorst added. “Over the last three days, I have unlocked the door. I wouldn't say that I'm opening the door. I would just say I've unlocked the door – the door I slammed and locked on Sunday.”
There is no denying that James plays a major role in the Lakers’ franchise, especially after leading the team to an NBA championship in 2020. But James is 40 years old, and his career is coming to a close.
The Lakers are prioritizing their future by building around five-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic, who is just 26 years old and in the prime of his career. So if James wants to win another title before retiring, that opportunity may not be with the Lakers.
But the offseason has just started, so depending on how productive the Los Angeles front office can be, James could be around for another season.
“The money, the fact that LeBron and Luka are still very formidable duo, the fact that the Lakers are not done with their offseason, the fact that trading him is crazy, the fact that this is being built around Luka, and they've got to maintain their cap sheet and all of those things, everything that makes sense,” Windhorst said. “But I'm just unlocking the door because I'm not as convinced as before of its impossibility.”
