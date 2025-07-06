New Caitlin Clark Nike Commercial Honors Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
Few Los Angeles Lakers players are as revered by fans as Kobe Bryant. Bryant is perhaps a top-ten player of all time, and he was the ultimate winner, bringing home five titles.
Bryant inspired an entire generation of NBA players, as many of them have talked about him as being their favorite player growing up. He was someone who was universally beloved by today's generation of players.
Not only did current NBA players love him growing up, but WNBA players did as well. In fact, the biggest star in the WNBA's newest commercial with Nike honors him.
Caitlin Clark's new commercial with Nike honors Bryant because she is wearing the newest pair of his shoes that were just released at the end of June.
Clark is likely going to get her own signature shoe at some point, but having the biggest star in women's basketball wear his shoes is a great way for Bryant to still be honored.
The Lakers have done everything they can to honor his legacy and his memory. They have retired both of the jersey numbers that he wore during his career, just as an example.
Clark is doing a good job of honoring Bryant with her play, as she is the most dangerous person on the court every time she steps out there. Unfortunately, she has been nursing an injury.
For the last few games, she has been nursing a groin injury. This is after she missed a couple of weeks with a calf injury. She needs to get healthy before she can keep wearing those shoes on the court.
Despite Bryant's tragic passing, his shoes continue to sell extremely well. Nike will keep making them for quite a while, as they are also committed to honoring him as much as they can.
Clark will likely continue to wear Kobe's shoes until she gets a signature shoe of her own. That will likely come in the next couple of years, especially if the Fever go on a deep playoff run.
