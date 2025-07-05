Bronny James Reveals What LeBron Said To Him Regarding Lakers Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster this summer in order to become a title contender. LeBron James has made it very clear that he wants to win at the highest level.
James has made some interesting comments through his agent, Rich Paul, that raised some eyebrows. Those comments sparked some rumors that James could end up wanting to be traded.
The Lakers don't seem interested in moving him, and James has tried to backtrack those comments from Paul. Bronny James was asked recently about the rumors.
Bronny has had to listen to the trade rumors that his father has been involved in. He revealed that he has largely tried to ignore those rumors and hasn't talked to LeBron about them.
"We don't really talk about it much," Bronny said. "I think when stuff like that does come up, he just tells me to not worry about it, to not even pay attention to it [and] just lock into what you have going on right now. And that's what's going to get me better and to keep me focused. I think it's good that he tells me to not pay attention to that stuff."
The Lakers aren't going to worry about these rumors. They won't move the elder James unless he tells them to do so, especially since he has a no-trade clause. That means that he would have to sign off on any move.
Los Angeles has to thread a thin line of trying to build a team that can win now while also building for the future around Luka Doncic. Doncic is the new superstar on the team.
These rumors aren't something new that have followed James. The kind of pressure that James puts on the Lakers is right out of his playbook. He has done this with every team that he has played.
This past season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He also shot 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the 3-point line.
