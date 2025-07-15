Lakers Still Pursuing All-Star Free Agent Big Man, Says Insider
ESPN writer Marc Spears says the Los Angeles Lakers are still in for free agent center Al Horford, who they have been looking to bring to LA since free agency began.
The Lakers have already signed two centers this offseason, snatching up DeAndre Ayton as a big rim protector and re-signing Jaxson Hayes as a backup. The Lakers are still missing a stretch big for next season, a role which Horford has filled fantastically throughout the later years of his career.
"Golden State expected him to sign last week, he didn't," said Spears. "Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta I believe are also interested...he's still considering retiring, he's not in any hurry. You know who I think's gonna be in this decision: His 10-year son"
Horford seemed to be bound to join the Warriors last week, however talks have stalled and opened the window for other teams, such as the Lakers to creep in.
The veteran averaged 5.2 3-pointers attempted in the 2024-25 season, and has averaged at least three attempted per game since the 2015-16 season, when he made his second consecutive All-Star Game. He evolved with the game, as he averaged less than one 3-pointer attempted in each of his previous eight NBA seasons.
Last season, he averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on the Celtics, where he has spent the last four seasons. He also had a three-season stint with Boston earlier in his career, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder between the two stretches. He spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.
The Lakers will continue to pursue stretch bigs in free agency, though Horford is clearly the best option on the market as of now. If they are to get their man they need to act fast, as it will propel them into a prime position to compete for a championship in the 2025-26 season.
