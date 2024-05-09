The Magic Insider

Should Magic Sign Extension for Moe Wagner?

Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner is a free agent this summer. Could a long-term extension be in the cards?

Jeremy Brener, Nathaniel Marrero

Apr 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner (21) reacts in the second
Apr 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner (21) reacts in the second / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have a decision to make in regards to Moe Wagner this offseason.

Wagner, who just turned 27, has a team option this offseason for $8 million. Given his role on the team as an energy builder and post presence, the decision to pick up that option should be easy. But should the Magic take another step forward and ink a long-term extension?

Wagner had the best season of his career, averaging 10.9 points off the bench. He was also super efficient from the field, shooting at a career-best 60.1 percent.

At $8 million, Orlando would be hard-pressed to find another player who can replicate Wagner's production. Beyond his ability to score, Wagner brings plenty of energy off the bench and showcased that throughout the year.

But given the Magic's long-term plan, the team may want to get Wagner under contract for another year or two. His brother, Franz, is also eligible for a long-term deal and is expected to be part of the team's core for a long time. Having Moe in the vision along with him could be another move to make.

