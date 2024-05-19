Magic Report Cards: Caleb Houstan Progresses
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan took advantage of his limited opportunities in his second NBA season.
Houstan, 21, wasn't always part of the rotation, but when he was, he made an impact with his distance shooting. He made 37.3 percent of his 3-pointers this season, ranking sixth on the team.
Distance shooting has been deemed a massive need for the Magic, but Houstan can be part of the solution. If he continues to impress the coaching staff and earn playing time, he could be the sniper the Magic are looking for.
Houstan's highlight of the season came in early January when he knocked down seven 3-pointers for a career-high 25 points in a win against the Atlanta Hawks. That's a glimpse into what Houstan can be if he can shoot consistently.
Houstan's defense needs work if he wants to see more playing time, but he has the size as a lanky 6-8 forward to become a strong defender.
The upcoming season is the last in Houstan's contract before his fourth-year team option, and he'll have to put a lot of work in the summer in order to earn that opportunity to prove himself to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Grade: C+
