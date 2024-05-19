The Magic Insider

Magic Report Cards: Caleb Houstan Progresses

Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan took another step in the right direction in his second season.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Caleb Houstan (2) shoots the ball over
Mar 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Caleb Houstan (2) shoots the ball over / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan took advantage of his limited opportunities in his second NBA season.

Houstan, 21, wasn't always part of the rotation, but when he was, he made an impact with his distance shooting. He made 37.3 percent of his 3-pointers this season, ranking sixth on the team.

Distance shooting has been deemed a massive need for the Magic, but Houstan can be part of the solution. If he continues to impress the coaching staff and earn playing time, he could be the sniper the Magic are looking for.

Houstan's highlight of the season came in early January when he knocked down seven 3-pointers for a career-high 25 points in a win against the Atlanta Hawks. That's a glimpse into what Houstan can be if he can shoot consistently.

Houstan's defense needs work if he wants to see more playing time, but he has the size as a lanky 6-8 forward to become a strong defender.

The upcoming season is the last in Houstan's contract before his fourth-year team option, and he'll have to put a lot of work in the summer in order to earn that opportunity to prove himself to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Grade: C+

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • PAOLO BANCHERO REPORT CARD: The Orlando Magic have found their superstar in Paolo Banchero. CLICK HERE
  • COLE ANTHONY REPORT CARD: Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony had his fair share of ups and downs this season. CLICK HERE
  • SHOULD MAGIC PURSUE DONOVAN MITCHELL?: Is trading for Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell something the Orlando Magic should prioritize to help Paolo Banchero? CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.