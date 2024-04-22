Magic Draft Pick Revealed After Tiebreaker Results Announced
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic won't be in the NBA Draft Lottery this year after qualifying for the postseason, but the spot for their draft pick was still up in the air with four teams tied for the same record.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony is reporting that the Magic will have the No. 18 overall pick in June's NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers will pick 16th, the Los Angeles Lakers currently hold the No. 17 pick, while the Indiana Pacers were awarded the 19th pick. However, the Pacers will send the pick to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Pascal Siakam trade earlier this season.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 and 26, but the Magic are still in the NBA playoffs, which continue Monday for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
