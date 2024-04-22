Magic 'In Good Spirits' Ahead of Game 2 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are preparing for Game 2 of their playoff series tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.
The Magic fell 97-83 to the Cavs in Game 1 on Saturday, but the team isn't letting that affect them going into tonight's opportunity to even the series.
“Everybody seems to be in good spirits," Jonathan Isaac said at shootaround Monday morning. "We’re not hanging our head from them protecting their home court. We’re looking to come into game number 2 and take it.”
The Magic are a young team experiencing the playoffs together for the first time. Isaac, Joe Ingles, Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris have postseason experience from the past, but the core of the team like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are making their playoff debuts.
By coming into tonight's game with a fresh mindset, the Magic are putting themselves in the best position possible to even the series as it comes back to Orlando later this week.
Tipoff between the Magic and Cavs is set for 7 p.m. ET.
