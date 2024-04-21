The Magic Insider

Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Shares Message for Team Before Game 2 vs. Cavs

Jamahl Mosley is confident with the Orlando Magic before their series continues for Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts in the second
Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts in the second / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are down 1-0 in their 2024 NBA Playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they aren't out by any means.

While the Game 1 victor wins the series nearly 78 percent of the time, the Magic still believe there will be a long series ahead.

"Cleveland did their job. They're the home team, they want the the win at home. They did what they're supposed to do," Mosley said. "It doesn't become a series till the home team loses. And so right now we just have to make sure we stay the course."

The Magic will have a chance to take homecourt advantage in Monday's Game 2, and if they came out on top, they would simply need to sweep the remaining home games to win the series. That's why the team isn't panicking.

On top of that, the chances of the Magic shooting worse than they did in Game 1 is extremely slim considering it was their lowest shooting percentage in any game this season. If the defense can maintain the same level and the offense can make some strides, the Magic will be back in the series.

Tipoff for Game 2 is set for Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

