Magic PF Paolo Banchero Receives MVP Vote in NBA Player Poll

Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero is receiving some recognition from his peers.

ORLANDO — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has only played two seasons in the NBA, but he's already receiving MVP consideration.

The Athletic conducted a poll asking players various questions about this past season in the NBA. The first question: Who's the MVP? While Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic received the most votes with 41.8 percent, Banchero was one of 12 players to be on the final ballot, receiving one vote from his peers.

Banchero, 21, averaged 22.6 points per game this season and led the Magic to 47 wins, the most in franchise history since the 2010-11 campaign. Banchero has taken the Magic from a 22-win team and improved that mark by 25 games in just two years. While that may not earn him the league-wide honor this year, it's clear that he's on the radar and his time is coming soon.

Banchero and the Magic face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their first-round series tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

