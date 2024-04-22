How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Playoffs Game 2
The Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.
In this story:
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are back in business tonight as they look to avoid a 2-0 hole against the Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.
The Magic fell to the Cavs 97-83 in Game 1 after a putrid offensive performance. The Cavaliers weren't exactly perfect on the offensive end either, but they will need to adjust as both teams look to gain an edge before the series comes to central Florida.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Game 1:
Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, April 22
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
- Live Stream: Bally Sports App
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are fully healthy going into Game 2.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 2.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Max Strus
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- WHAT'S NEXT AFTER MAGIC LOSS?: The Orlando Magic's Game 1 loss has the team down in the series, but panic has yet to ensue. CLICK HERE
- MOSLEY'S MESSAGE: Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has his plan ready for Game 2. CLICK HERE
- EMBRACE THAT STUFF!: The Orlando Magic are embracing the physicality that comes with playoff basketball. CLICK HERE
- MOSE TALKS DEFENSE: Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley praised the Cleveland Cavaliers defense after Game 1. CLICK HERE
- MOSLEY COACH OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is one of three finalists for the NBA Coach of the Year Award. CLICK HERE
Published