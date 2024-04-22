The Magic Insider

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Playoffs Game 2

The Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Joe Ingles (7) steals the ball from
Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Joe Ingles (7) steals the ball from / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are back in business tonight as they look to avoid a 2-0 hole against the Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.

The Magic fell to the Cavs 97-83 in Game 1 after a putrid offensive performance. The Cavaliers weren't exactly perfect on the offensive end either, but they will need to adjust as both teams look to gain an edge before the series comes to central Florida.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Game 1:

Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, April 22
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
  • Live Stream: Bally Sports App
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are fully healthy going into Game 2.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 2.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Darius Garland
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Max Strus
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • WHAT'S NEXT AFTER MAGIC LOSS?: The Orlando Magic's Game 1 loss has the team down in the series, but panic has yet to ensue. CLICK HERE
  • MOSLEY'S MESSAGE: Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has his plan ready for Game 2. CLICK HERE
  • EMBRACE THAT STUFF!: The Orlando Magic are embracing the physicality that comes with playoff basketball. CLICK HERE
  • MOSE TALKS DEFENSE: Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley praised the Cleveland Cavaliers defense after Game 1. CLICK HERE
  • MOSLEY COACH OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is one of three finalists for the NBA Coach of the Year Award. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.