Why Magic Must Win Game 3 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are set to host their first playoff game in just over five years as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the first round.
While tonight isn't an elimination game, it may as well be for the Magic, because a loss would put them in a 3-0 deficit. Since the NBA Playoffs went to a seven-game format for every series, no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a series. There are 151 teams who have found themselves in that position, but only four have even forced a Game 7.
The last team to get to Game 7 was the Boston Celtics last season. They went down 3-0 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, but they won three consecutive elimination games to force a Game 7 in Boston, but they ran out of gas and couldn't finish the job.
As a young team, the Magic need to avoid that fate if they can help it. Just one win could spark enough confidence to put them back in the series and make it competitive.
Tipoff for tonight's Game 3 is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- HOW TO WATCH: The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know. CLICK HERE
- COLE ANTHONY'S STRUGGLES: Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has yet to make a field goal throughout the first two games of the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- SUGGS GETS RECOGNITION: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs received some votes for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year Award. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC NEED FANS: The Orlando Magic are excited to play playoff basketball in front of their home fans. CLICK HERE
- WENDELL BOOSTS BENCH: Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony is excited to have Wendell Carter Jr. in the second unit alongside him. CLICK HERE