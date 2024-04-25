The Magic Insider

Why Magic Must Win Game 3 vs. Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic won't be eliminated with a Game 3 loss, but they should view tonight's game as a must-win in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) loses the ball
Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) loses the ball / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are set to host their first playoff game in just over five years as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the first round.

While tonight isn't an elimination game, it may as well be for the Magic, because a loss would put them in a 3-0 deficit. Since the NBA Playoffs went to a seven-game format for every series, no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a series. There are 151 teams who have found themselves in that position, but only four have even forced a Game 7.

The last team to get to Game 7 was the Boston Celtics last season. They went down 3-0 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, but they won three consecutive elimination games to force a Game 7 in Boston, but they ran out of gas and couldn't finish the job.

As a young team, the Magic need to avoid that fate if they can help it. Just one win could spark enough confidence to put them back in the series and make it competitive.

Tipoff for tonight's Game 3 is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • HOW TO WATCH: The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know. CLICK HERE
  • COLE ANTHONY'S STRUGGLES: Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has yet to make a field goal throughout the first two games of the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • SUGGS GETS RECOGNITION: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs received some votes for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year Award. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC NEED FANS: The Orlando Magic are excited to play playoff basketball in front of their home fans. CLICK HERE
  • WENDELL BOOSTS BENCH: Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony is excited to have Wendell Carter Jr. in the second unit alongside him. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.