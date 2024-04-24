Magic Bench Gets Help with Wendell Carter Jr., Says Cole Anthony
ORLANDO — One of the biggest changes the Orlando Magic have made since the 2024 NBA Playoffs began has been with the starting lineup. While Wendell Carter Jr. started 48 games this season, he's moved to the bench in favor of Jonathan Isaac's defense.
Point guard Cole Anthony is grateful for Carter Jr. in the second unit and he believes his presence helps coming off the bench.
"Wendell's a great player," Anthony said. "Anytime you can add a player like him to a lineup, I think it's always a net positive. He's good without it. He's good with it. He's a great passer. He can rebound. He guards. I mean, I don't think he has a weakness on the floor. So I mean, I don't think it does anything but help us."
Carter Jr. came off the bench in the regular-season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a back injury in the team's penultimate game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Since then, Isaac has taken his spot in the starting lineup, but it remains to be seen how much it is actually affecting Carter Jr.
He's made just 2 of 10 shots from the field in the first two games of the series, but his struggles aren't exactly apparent because he's coming off the bench. Like many of his teammates, Carter Jr. is making his playoffs debut this year, and he's going against some of the best bigs in the NBA against Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Given the team's poor starts in the first quarter as of late, it's possible coach Jamahl Mosley could look to re-insert Carter Jr. back into the starting five, but no matter where he plays, his teammates appear confident in his abilities as they look to get back into the series.
