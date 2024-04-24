How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic Playoffs Game 3
The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.
In this story:
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are back home in need of a big win as they trail 2-0 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Magic defense lived up to the hype in the first two games, but they failed to reach 90 points themselves in both losses in Cleveland, making tonight's game a must-win in order to avoid the brink of elimination.
The Magic were 29-12 at home this season, good for third in the Eastern Conference, so they hope that will translate into some playoff wins to get them back in the series.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Game 3:
Cavaliers vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Thursday, April 25
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
- Live Stream: Bally Sports App
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 3.
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are fully healthy going into Game 3.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Max Strus
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Jonathan Isaac
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- TAKE CARE OF HOME: The Orlando Magic hope home court advantage will help them against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- COLE ANTHONY IS FRUSTRATED: Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has yet to make a field goal throughout the first two games of the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- SLOW STARTS: The Orlando Magic have lost 13 of their last 15 first quarters dating back to the regular season. That needs to change if they want to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC NEED FANS: The Orlando Magic are excited to play playoff basketball in front of their home fans. CLICK HERE
- WENDELL BOOSTS BENCH: Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony is excited to have Wendell Carter Jr. in the second unit alongside him. CLICK HERE
Published