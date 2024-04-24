The Magic Insider

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic Playoffs Game 3

The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) and Cleveland Cavaliers
Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) and Cleveland Cavaliers / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are back home in need of a big win as they trail 2-0 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Magic defense lived up to the hype in the first two games, but they failed to reach 90 points themselves in both losses in Cleveland, making tonight's game a must-win in order to avoid the brink of elimination.

The Magic were 29-12 at home this season, good for third in the Eastern Conference, so they hope that will translate into some playoff wins to get them back in the series.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Game 3:

Cavaliers vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Thursday, April 25
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
  • Live Stream: Bally Sports App
Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 3.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are fully healthy going into Game 3.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Darius Garland
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Max Strus
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Jonathan Isaac

