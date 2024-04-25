Magic SG Jalen Suggs Receives Most Improved Player Votes
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has made an impression on those both inside and out of the organization.
Suggs, 22, received 11 votes for the Most Improved Player of the Year Award, placing him in 8th place among the rest of the league.
Those receiving more votes than him were Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Coby White (Chicago Bulls), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards) and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets).
Suggs averaged a career-best 12.6 points and 1.4 steals per game, proving to be a true threat both on offense and defense.
His play this year will likely spark extension conversations between him and the front office, solidifying him as a key piece to the Magic's core for years to come.
Suggs and the Magic are back in action tonight in Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
