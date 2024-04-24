Magic 'Need' Home Crowd in Game 3 vs. Cavs
ORLANDO — If the Orlando Magic are going to extend their season beyond this Saturday, they'll have to handle business at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Fortunately for them, the difference between their performances at home and on the road has been night and day.
The Magic went 18-23 on the road in the regular season and have dropped the first two games in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs to the Cavs. In its 41 regular season games, Orlando averaged 108.3 points per game and through two postseason games, they've yet to break 90 points.
At home, Orlando went 29-12 and averaged 112.3 points per game. The Magic also averaged more rebounds, assists and 3-pointers made and allowed nearly seven fewer points per game at the Kia Center as opposed to playing on the road. With their backs against the walls and likely needing to sweep the two games at their arena, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley noted the importance of the fans and their support to give them the boost they've had all season at home.
"It's going to be great to be back home in front of our fans," Mosley said. "That energy [and] that intensity, that's something we'll be looking forward to [and] take care of home court."
All-Star second-year forward Paolo Banchero echoed Mosley on the impact of playing at home and the importance of the fans in Game 3 and 4.
"We're going to need them," Banchero said. "Seeing how much the fans lift them guys up [and] being here playing these two games, they feed off it. It helps you make shots, helps you make plays [and] helps you give that extra effort. We're definitely going to need the fans."
Among the players on the Magic who could use the change of scenery is point guard Cole Anthony. Through two games, he has gone 0 for 11 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3 with his lone points of the series coming on four free throws in Game 1.
"Our fans have been a huge part of our success this season," Anthony said. "When we get in this arena, they support us not even just in this arena, but on the road too. We got some of the best fans in the league...The fans are going to come [and] they're going to do their thing. It's just a matter of us doing our thing next."
The Magic haven't played at home in the playoffs since 2019 and haven't won a postseason game in their arena since April 26, 2011. Orlando's back is against the wall and if it wants to have any hope of getting back into the series, it'll have to handle business at home like it did in the regular season.
The Magic face the Cavs in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
