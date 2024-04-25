Magic PG Cole Anthony On Offensive Struggles: 'We Just Have to Hit Them'
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic find themselves with their backs against the wall heading into Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Orlando's defense has been playoff caliber, but its offense has left plenty to be desired, as it didn't break 90 points in either and dug itself into a 0-2 hole. Through two games, the Magic are averaging 84.5 points and shooting 34.3 percent from the field, including 23.6 percent from 3.
Among the players who have struggled mightily on offense is point guard Cole Anthony. The fourth-year guard has yet to make a basket, going 0 for 11 from the field, including 0 for 7 on his 3-point attempts. His lone four points have come on free throws in Game 1.
Despite those struggles, Anthony's faith in the team's process and the looks they have gotten hasn't wavered. He also noted that with how their defense has played, it'll just be a matter of hitting a couple more shots.
"We're all capable of making shots, we just have to hit them now," Anthony said. "I think our process the last two games have been pretty good. We've kept a team that like that can score under 100 points two days, but on the other end of that, you know, we've only put up about 80 points. So we got to just get a few more shots to help us win some games."
Returning to the Kia Center could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Orlando, as it went 29-12 at home in the regular season, which was the sixth-best record in the NBA. The Magic averaged 112.3 points and more rebounds, assists and 3-pointers made and allowed nearly seven fewer points per game as opposed to when they played on the road.
Anthony is among the players who have played better at home, as he shot 44.5 percent from the field at home as opposed to 42.5 percent on the road. He was also a much better 3-point shooter at home, shooting 37.5 percent on his 3s at the Kia Center compared to 30.2 percent on his 3-point attempts away from home.
If the Magic are going to make it a series, their offense has to break out of their slump, and Anthony has to be at the heart of the turnaround. If Orlando's defense can continue to play at a high level and Anthony and the rest of the Magic find a rhythm on offense, they'll have a shot to get within a game of knotting things up with Cleveland.
The Magic face the Cavs in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
