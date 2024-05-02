Magic SG Gary Harris Status Revealed for Game 6 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic may be down a starter in a do-or-die Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.
Magic head coach announced that starting shooting guard Gary Harris will be a game-time decision for Game 6 due to a hamstring injury. Harris suffered the injury in Game 5 on Tuesday and was forced to exit early.
Harris has started every game of the series, though, outside of a solid 14-point performance in Game 2, he has struggled mightily. The veteran guard has just averaged 3.8 points and two rebounds per game in the first-round series of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
If Harris is unable to play, Orlando will have a couple of ways to go about filling his absence in the starting lineup. If the Magic just want to replace him with another guard, that could pave the way for Markelle Fultz to be reinserted into the starting five. After only scoring one point through the first two games of the series, Fultz has performed better off of the bench, averaging 10 points a game.
If Orlando, who currently trails in the series 3-2, wants to prioritize defense, size and space, that could lead to Jonathan Isaac going back to the starting lineup after he was replaced by Wendell Carter Jr. in Game 3. Isaac has averaged 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game against Cleveland.
Orlando faces Cleveland in a win-or-go-home matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center. With a win, the Magic force a Game 7 on Sunday, but with a loss, they'll lose the series 4-2.
