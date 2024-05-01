Magic PF Paolo Banchero 'A True Superstar', Says Clippers' Paul George
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero have put the league on notice with their success this season and in the playoffs.
Among the players who the Magic and Banchero have caught the eye of is Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George. On his podcast, "Podcast P with Paul George," George singled out the Magic's performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Banchero's impact in the series.
"Paolo has been the ultimate star," George said. "He's been phenomenal, he's been sensational, a true superstar, and he's playing against a tough team...He's been extremely consistent, he's been a scorer [and] dominant. I love his tenacity. He's one of the strongest players that I played against...He is a man-child literally playing a man's game at such a young age."
Banchero, 21, scored 39 points in Orlando's 104-103 loss to the Cavs on Tuesday. With that performance, he became the third-youngest player to have multiple 30-point games in a series, only trailing LeBron James and Anthony Edwards. He's also now tied for eighth all-time With Shaquille O'Neal in Magic playoff history for most points scored in a game.
Banchero's skill and game earned high praise from George, as he compared him to Carmelo Anthony, who was one of the game's most prolific scorers at his peak.
"He reminds me a bit of Melo from a standpoint of the physicality," George said. "Melo was like that where you knew you play against Melo, you were going to get banged and bruised up from him constantly putting pressure at the rim and putting pressure on you to stay in front of him."
George added: I've been very impressed with his first playoff experience and that Orlando Magic team is going to be good for a very long time."
Though five games in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, Banchero has averaged 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
With George set to be a free agent this offseason, his words may pique the interest of the Magic's brass, especially with NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reporting the franchise is keeping an eye on him. Orlando has the money to sign him outright and the draft picks to potentially facilitate a sign-and-trade if that's what it takes to acquire him.
George can be exactly the kind of player Orlando needs, a playoff-tested veteran who can help a young team take the next step. Beyond his experience, he has also consistently been one of the NBA's best players for the last decade.
It may be something, or it could be nothing, but with how highly the nine-time All-Star thinks of Banchero and the Magic, Orlando may be a viable destination for George and he may very well be who the franchise needs to go from a playoff team to a bonafide contender.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO BANCHERO JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Paolo Banchero had one of the best offensive performances in Orlando Magic playoff history in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- GAME 5 RECAP: The Orlando Magic couldn't pull out a win in a hard-fought Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- PG TO ORLANDO?: The Orlando Magic could sign Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George in free agency this summer. CLICK HERE