Magic Report Cards: Gary Harris Takes Step Back
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris is only 29 years old, but he was the second-oldest player on the roster behind Joe Ingles.
Harris embraced the role of team veteran, playing in a multitude of roles during the season. By the end of the year, he was in the starting lineup as a 3-point specialist and defensive presence.
Harris's defense was certainly his strong point for the season, helping the Magic stay among the top teams for defensive rating all season long. However, he averaged 6.9 points per game, his lowest mark since his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets.
Harris is a free agent this summer, and the Magic have to decide whether or not to bring him back. With Anthony Black and Jett Howard coming off their rookie seasons not playing in the rotation, it's likely that the Magic try to make room to get them some minutes, which could result in Harris's exit from Orlando.
Harris made $13 million this season with the Magic, and if he were to return, it would have to be at a discounted rate. But the veteran should receive interest around the league, putting Orlando in a tough spot if it wishes to bring him back.
Harris has value, but most of it doesn't show up in the box score, making him a difficult choice for the Magic this offseason.
