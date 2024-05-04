Magic 'Poise' Helps Push Past Game 6 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have been tested throughout their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but so far, they've passed every one.
After losing the first two games to the Cavs in Cleveland, they responded by taking care of home court and tying the series with a pair of blowout victories.
They had a chance to win Game 5 on the road, but fell in the final seconds. That forced them to respond in Game 6, and even though they were trailing in the fourth quarter, the Magic found a way to win after several players stepped up. Now, the biggest test of all, Game 7, awaits. But the Magic aren't like any young team. They are battle-tested.
“There was just a poise about them," coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame. "They understood what the game plan was. They didn’t try to chase it; they knew what we were trying to accomplish down the stretch. Guys made big plays, they trusted each other, they trusted the pass. They understood who had it going and they didn’t shy away from it. It’s always been by committee. ... I mean this group is very special in the way in which they keep pulling for each other, no matter what’s happening.”
The Magic didn't play a perfect Game 6, but they didn't need to in order to grab a win. They simply needed to stay the course and trust in one another. For a team that's built like this with long defenders and young scorers, that's been the difference in competing in Game 7 and sitting on the couch.
Now, in order to make it to the next round, the Magic will have to keep that poise as they enter a hostile Cleveland environment on Sunday.
