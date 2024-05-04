Magic PG Cole Anthony Crucial in Game 6 Win vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading to Game 7 after a strong 103-96 comeback win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
While Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero grabbed credit for being the heads of the snake, Anthony played his best minutes of the series so far in Game 6.
Anthony played a series-high 19 minutes, some as the closing lineup point guard, in the win and scored nine points while doing so.
"I've lost a lot of trust with my lack of play this season," Anthony said postgame. "It's been a tough year. But at the end of the day, I'm just here to try to help this team win."
Anthony has struggled to adjust to his full-time bench role this season, but he still finds ways to be productive. He's averaged 11.6 points this year, which is the worst mark in his four seasons with the Magic. But even with his role changing, coach Jamahl Mosley recognizes his value.
“He’s had a pop about him, he had an energy about him," Mosley said postgame. "I think he got himself going a little bit early. I thought he did a great job defensively, staying with the game plan. I think those are the things you look at throughout the game. I thought he did a tremendous job.”
Now with the team going to Game 7, Anthony's confidence is where it needs to be as he helps his team in the biggest game of the season — again.
