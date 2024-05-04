The Magic Insider

Magic PG Cole Anthony Crucial in Game 6 Win vs. Cavaliers

Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony stepped up in a big way to push their 2024 NBA Playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers to Game 7.

Jeremy Brener

May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) goes to the basket against
May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) goes to the basket against / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading to Game 7 after a strong 103-96 comeback win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

While Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero grabbed credit for being the heads of the snake, Anthony played his best minutes of the series so far in Game 6.

Anthony played a series-high 19 minutes, some as the closing lineup point guard, in the win and scored nine points while doing so.

"I've lost a lot of trust with my lack of play this season," Anthony said postgame. "It's been a tough year. But at the end of the day, I'm just here to try to help this team win."

Anthony has struggled to adjust to his full-time bench role this season, but he still finds ways to be productive. He's averaged 11.6 points this year, which is the worst mark in his four seasons with the Magic. But even with his role changing, coach Jamahl Mosley recognizes his value.

“He’s had a pop about him, he had an energy about him," Mosley said postgame. "I think he got himself going a little bit early. I thought he did a great job defensively, staying with the game plan. I think those are the things you look at throughout the game. I thought he did a tremendous job.”

Now with the team going to Game 7, Anthony's confidence is where it needs to be as he helps his team in the biggest game of the season — again.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • GOING TO GAME 7: The Orlando Magic will have another do-or-die game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
  • BUILT FOR THIS: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic aren't shying away from the moment in Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • GAME 6 RECAP: The Orlando Magic pulled out their biggest win of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.