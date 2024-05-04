Magic Eager For 'Super Cool' Game 7 vs. Cavs
ORLANDO — Game 7. The two best words in sports, and the Orlando Magic will be right in the spotlight against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow in front of the country in a nationally-televised game.
It's something kids dream about from a very young age, but for the Magic, dreams are becoming reality.
"That's super cool. That's what you work for, not just as an NBA player but as a little kid," Franz Wagner said postgame. "Those are the games you grow up watching, but I just want to win the game. That's what my main focus is ... so [we] only have one day to recover and then back to it."
Sunday will mark the first Game 7 for the franchise since 2009, where the team beat the defending champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. For the players on the roster, most weren't even in middle school yet. The team has grown exponentially over the past three years and it's something they have been waiting for.
"It's literally the stuff you dream about as a kid. I've dreamed about and when I was in the NBA, we weren't making the playoffs back then," Cole Anthony said. "It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be really, really fun. ... Can't wait to see the environment."
Tipoff for Game 7 is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
