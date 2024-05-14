WATCH: Bronny James Shines at NBA Draft Combine; Potential Magic Target?
ORLANDO — Few prospects In the NBA Draft are as polarizing as Bronny James.
Only one NBA draft observer has LeBron James' son ranked among the top 100 eligible players — the Ringer's Kevin O'Connor rates him at No. 69 — but the 19-year-old's performance on Monday at the NBA Draft Combine raised some eyebrows.
Bronny made 19 of 25 attempts in the 3-point drill, including a stretch of 12 in a row, which was good enough for second place among participants.
"Bronny just went a full minute and 15 seconds without missing in movement shooting drill, which is also a test for conditioning, shooting when tired. Impressive stuff here," Bleacher Report's NBA Draft insider Jonathan Wasserman tweeted.
Bronny also had a 40.5-inch max vertical leap, which was good enough for fourth, according to Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek.
Bronny, 19, has been cleared to play in the NBA, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, after being evaluated for a heart condition that led to him suffering a cardiac arrest before his only college season. James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game in his freshman year with the USC Trojans and played in 25 of the team's 33 games, six of which he started.
The Orlando Magic could have some vacancies at the guard position.
Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris will be free agents this offseason. Adding a guard or two is more than feasible for the Magic unless the club opts to have Anthony Black and Jett Howard fill that potential void. The Magic also have to improve their shooting. In 2023-24, Orlando tied for 23rd in 3-point percentage (35.2) and last in 3-pointers made per game (11).
With 5-on-5 drills scheduled for Tuesday, Bronny will have a chance to prove himself in live competition. Fox Sports currently has his over-under at the 39.5 draft pick, with -270 odds that he will be taken later if at all. The Lakers are the heavy favorite to select the oldest son of their superstar forward at +180; no other team has odds better than +1,000.
The 2024 NBA Draft is June 26-27.
