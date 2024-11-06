Magic-Pacers Injury Report: Orlando's Carter Jr. Out, Indiana Guard Questionable
INDIANAPOLIS – The Orlando Magic's five-game early season road trip comes to a close on Wednesday night with the campaign's second matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Orlando, sitting at 3-5, is looking to avoid going winless on this away swing after dropping their fourth consecutive game Monday night in Oklahoma City. The Magic's shotmaking, dreadful throughout this latest stretch, again struggled to capitalize on the opportunities Orlando's defense afforded them in a 102-86 loss.
Indiana, sitting at 3-4 on the young season, comes into the contest on the heels of a win 134-127 win over Dallas on Monday evening. A 30-point, 11-rebound double-double from Myles Turner and a 25-point, 12-assist double-double from Tyrese Haliburton helped lead a pack of seven double-digit scorers.
Here's the latest on player health and status for the contest Wednesday night:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right obliuque)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: OUT (left foot plantar fasciitis)
Banchero remains out with a torn right oblique suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago. In the first matchup with the Pacers, he scored 50 points.
Carter Jr. missed the Magic's Monday night game at Oklahoma City with a strained left plantar fascia after leaving Sunday night's game at Dallas with the injury. For Wednesday night in Indianapolis, Carter Jr. is listed out with plantar fasciitis in the same left foot.
Guards Mac McClung and Trevelin Queen (two-way) are also out.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson: OUT (torn right Achilles)
- James Wiseman: OUT (torn left Achilles)
- Andrew Nembhard: Questionable (left knee soreness)
- Aaron Nesmith: OUT (left ankle sprain)
After receiving news of Wiseman's Achilles tear in the early portion of the season, fellow backup center Isaiah Jackson also has a torn Achilles and is set to miss the rest of the season.
Andrew Nembhard, who played Monday night in Dallas and scored 13 points with seven assists in the first matchup between these two teams, is questionable with left knee soreness.
Fellow starter Aaron Nesmith is out with a sprained left ankle.
