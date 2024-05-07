Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Shares Insight on Offseason Trades, Signings
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic will almost certainly make some changes to the roster this offseason after their first-round elimination against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The change is more likely to be small than large, but with Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Markelle Fultz and Goga Bitadze all facing free agency, the Magic simply won't be the same.
Coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about the idea behind making transactions in the offseason and what the Magic look for in potential acquisitions.
"Well, it's got to be the right person to join this group," Mosley said. "You know, you don't want to make moves for the sake of making moves. You have a group of young men, again, that we've talked about that pull for one another, that strive for one another, that lift each other up and empower each other to do the right thing and play the right way and defend at a high level and share the basketball — all of those things. And when you put pieces into that, you want to make sure it's the piece that fits both on and off the court."
Moves are necessary, but there will be strategy and purpose behind them. At the end of the day, the Magic have their core. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs were the leading scorers of a team that was one half away from winning a playoff series, and none of them have turned 23 years old yet. The next step is all about finding complementary pieces for those players that will help maintain a strong defensive presence while also fitting into the culture coach Mosley has established.
There's a chance that some of those players are already on the roster, but likely that they will need to look outside the organization for the final pieces to the puzzle.
