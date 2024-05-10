Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Reveals Joe Ingles' Impact
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have a number of difficult decisions to make this offseason.
Do they go all in on adding a star via trade or free agency to join Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner? Or does Orlando stay patient and bank on the development of its young players being what it needs to improve in areas of need next season?
The Magic also have to decide who's going to stay for the long run after they won 47 games and clinched their first playoff berth since 2020. Among those decisions is Joe Ingles, who has a team option for $11 million next season after signing a two-year deal last offseason.
While playing time and his veteran presence will play a role in the Magic's decision, coach Jamahl Mosley spoke highly of Ingles on the podcast "The Old Man and the Three," and his impact on the team last season.
"He is a great level of toughness for us," Mosley said. "Being able to be that vet that is not afraid of anybody, like he's going to talk to everybody the exact same way. He can do it with experience and he can still play. You have to make sure that when you bring in a guy like that, they can still go and he can still go."
Mosley added: "He's working and he's telling these guys exactly what needs to be done. His personality, he's not backing down from anybody. He's going to tell you how he feels [and] tell you what he thinks. It's great to have him and he cares. He really cares."
Ingles, who previously made seven playoff appearances with the Utah Jazz (2016-21) and Milwaukee Bucks (2022-23), played in 68 games for Orlando and averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. In the playoffs, he averaged just over nine minutes and 1.6 points per game.
If Ingles is going to have a diminished role next season, it'd be hard to argue Orlando picking up his option at $11 million, but with Mosley's endorsement, declining the deal and reaching an agreement on a more team-friendly deal could be in the cards and best for all parties involved.
