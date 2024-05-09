Magic President Jeff Weltman 'Wildly Impressed' With Paolo Banchero’s Second Season
ORLANDO — Any lingering questions about Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero’s potential were firmly answered in his second season.
Banchero established himself as a budding superstar in the regular season but cemented his status as one with his play in the Magic’s seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Banchero’s performance in his second season was filled with feats that he was the first to accomplish since LeBron James was in the early stages of his career.
With that level of play in just his second season, Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman noted how special the Duke product is just two years into his NBA career.
“How can you not be wildly impressed with Paolo?” Weltman said. “To be able to lock in and process through the season [and] within a game as quickly and efficiently as he does at age 21 is uncommon. You just haven’t seen that happen that often in this league. Coupled with his physical abilities and gifts, he’s got tremendous potential, a tremendous future in front of him and most importantly, he is 100 percent motivated by winning and lifting up others.”
Banchero was the first No. 1 overall pick since LeBron in the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game within their first two seasons. He was also the youngest player since LeBron to score at least 30 points in three playoff games and became the second player under 22 years old to average at least 25 points and eight rebounds in a seven-game series.
Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the regular season. In the playoffs against Cleveland, he averaged 27 points, 8.6 rebounds and four assists per game.
The former No. 1 overall pick has been one of the main driving forces behind the Magic’s growth in the last two years. Orlando improved by 12 wins in his rookie season and 13 this past year and made its first postseason appearance since 2020.
Banchero’s arrival as a star has flipped the Magic’s franchise. And while that’s a good thing, it also puts pressure on the front office to put the right pieces around him to maximize the team’s window to win.
If Orlando can add a player via free agency or a trade that fits the team, Bachero may be due for a jump that could potentially have him in MVP discussions and the team as a whole could elevate from a playoff team to a contender.
