Magic Starting 5: Too Many Turnovers For Orlando

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. TOO MANY TURNOVERS IN ORLANDO?

"Bol Bol led the way in the turnover department for the Magic with six, followed by Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs who each contributed four apiece. Suggs, who returned from a five-game absence with a sprained right ankle, finished with nine points on 3 of 14 shooting to go along with four assists."

2. GRANT WILLIAMS TO ORLANDO?

"In six games so far this season, Williams is averaging 9.6 points per game while shooting 66.7 percent from three. Yes, he's made 10 of 15 threes this season. Orlando could use that help from distance, considering the Magic ranks 27th in the NBA in three-point shooting at 30.5 percent going into Tuesday night."

3. BECKY HAMMON JOINS ESPN

“Becky is a pioneer in every sense of the word," David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production, said of Hammon's arrival. "We know she’ll lend unique insights, based on her wide-ranging experience, to our NBA coverage.""

4. JOSH PRIMO DENIES ALLEGATIONS

"According to TMZ, sources close to Primo insist that he did not 'intentionally' expose his privates during a therapy session as alleged. Their side of the story involves a 'wardrobe malfunction' that happened when lying down on a couch while wearing basketball shorts."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

