Camp of Ex-Spurs Josh Primo Denies Recent Allegations

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo was waived after multiple alleged incidents of him exposing himself to women.

The San Antonio Spurs waived Josh Primo about an hour before their 129-124 win over the Chicago Bulls earlier this month.

Many were confused by the Spurs' transaction announcement until further details were revealed later. It wasn't until ESPN reported that Primo's release stemmed from 'multiple alleged instances' of him exposing himself to women.

“I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement,” Primo said in a statement provided to ESPN. "I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.

“I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

More details surfaced after lawyer Tony Buzbee was hired by the alleged victim to represent the case. The accuser's attorney has been identified as Dr. Hillary Cauthen, who was a performance therapist for the Spurs but is no longer a member of the organization since the alleged incident.

According to TMZ, sources close to Primo insist that he did not 'intentionally' expose his privates during a therapy session as alleged. Their side of the story involves a 'wardrobe malfunction' that happened when lying down on a couch while wearing basketball shorts.

But, sources close to Primo are insistent he never intentionally exposed his privates ... and if anything was visible at any time, it was strictly a wardrobe malfunction resulting from laying down on a couch in basketball shorts. It's been documented ... JP had a rough childhood, and we're told the psychologist was helping him work through some personal issues ... so he'd almost always go to her office in shorts before or after practice or games.

TMZ went further to report that sources close to Primo claim he was 'shocked by the allegations' and there is a feeling within his circle that he's being taken advantage by a medical professional twice his age.

Our sources say Primo was shocked by the allegations ... and many in his circle feel he's a young guy who's being taken advantage of by a medical professional twice his age.

It remains to be seen what the ultimate outcome will be regarding this situation given the lack of publicly available information. Regardless, it would be expected for Primo's camp to deny allegations of something of this nature.

Primo appeared in four games with the Spurs before being waived. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He went unclaimed on waivers. Other NBA teams are monitoring Primo's situation and remain intrigued with the possibility of signing the former No. 12 overall pick.

