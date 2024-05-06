The Magic Insider

Magic Built 'Very Special' Foundation in Playoffs Debut

The Orlando Magic are out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but they have the groundwork for a team that can be a yearly contender in the Eastern Conference.

ORLANDO — This season, the Orlando Magic didn't end things the way they wanted to, but they achieved what they set out to do.

Even though the sting of Sunday's Game 7 loss still looms, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley isn't discounting the things the team accomplished during the year.

"I think we accomplished a lot," Mosley said. "I think we did a great job of handling the highs and lows of the season. ... I thought that was great. Our young guys learned how to win in this league which was what we've talked about from the beginning of the year. ... Those are things that you'll look back on and say, you got better, you grew and you built something very special for years to come."

It's taken three years with Mosley's culture shift to get the Magic here, and it's expected to grow even further after the coach signed an extension midway through the season. The plan is in place, the players know how to buy in, and they know how to win. They also know what it takes to get to the playoffs and win while they are there.

Their lack of success in the playoffs has them hungry for what's to come and they plan on fighting harder for homecourt advantage in the future and better executing plans in the moment, which was the reason behind the Game 7 loss.

So even though the Magic didn't go as far as they had hoped, they are certainly much closer to where they want to be than they were a year ago.

