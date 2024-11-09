Magic-Wizards Injury Report: Orlando's Isaac In Line to Play, Washington Rookie Questionable
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards are in action Sunday evening inside the Kia Center. The two teams square off at 6 p.m. ET in downtown Orlando.
The Magic come into the contest after snapping a five-game losing streak Friday night with a 27-point victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Franz Wagner led all scorers with 27 points for the Magic in their third win at home in as many tries.
Washington dropped their last contest to the Memphis Grizzlies by 24 points, falling to 2-5 on the year. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 39 points was too much for the Wizards to handle on the evening.
Before the Wizards and Magic tipoff, check out the latest on player health and status ahead of the game.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: OUT (left foot plantar fasciitis)
- Jonathan Isaac: Probable (right hamstring tightness)
Banchero is set to miss his sixth consecutive game since a torn right oblique suffered 10/30 at Chicago sidelined him for at least 4-6 weeks.
Carter Jr. will miss his fourth consecutive game with left foot plantar fasciitis. He suffered the injury during the Magic's five-game road trip on 11/3 at Dallas. He left the contest in the middle of the second quarter and has yet to return to action.
Isaac left the Magic's win Friday night with hamstring tightness, and was questionable to return, although he did not eventually check back into the game. He's in line to be back in action on Sunday evening for Orlando.
Washington Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey: OUT (left knee ACL surgery)
- Malcolm Brogdon: OUT (right thumb surgery)
- Carlton "Bub" Carrington: Questionable (right wrist contusion)
- Kyle Kuzma: OUT (right groin strain)
Carrington recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Wizards' last game with the Grizzlies. He's questionable to play on Sunday evening in Orlando.
Kuzma suffered his groin strain in a 10/28 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He's since been inactive in the last four games with the injury, and he's set to miss a fifth consecutive contest.
