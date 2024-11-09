Back Home, Magic Run Past Pelicans to Snap 5-Game Losing Streak
ORLANDO – It had been a frustrating 11 days since the Orlando Magic were back inside their home Kia Center.
Since their last appearance here, they had lost five games and leading scorer Paolo Banchero. Minus their All-Star forward, the Magic stumbled through slow starts and lapses of focus and consistently played from behind.
The Magic changed that script Friday night with a 115-88 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Orlando is 3-0 at home and 4-6 overall on the year.
"It was great for our guys to find a rhythm defensively, to know exactly what we wanted to do, how we wanted to play," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "We hang out hats on that end of the floor."
In the first of a five-game homestand, the Magic pounced on the New Orleans Pelicans with a 37-point first quarter, then built their lead to as much as 24 points five minutes before halftime.
Then the Magic's halfcourt offense lost its way and most of the lead. With 3:36 left in the third quarter, the margin was five points. Much like the past week, the Magic looked to be losing control of the moment.
Not this evening. Orlando's defense, which served as the team's best offense on this night, found its footing and the Magic again took command of the game.
Orlando's best offense was its defense, forcing turnovers and getting runouts off Pelican misses. The Magic scored 23 points on fast breaks, and got to the rim with staggering efficiency. Their 74 points in the paint was four shy of Orlando's franchise record since the stat was first tracked in the 1996-97 season.
"I think we did a good job early of establishing a paint presence," guard Anthony Black said. "It all starts with us getting to the rim. From there, we make plays."
For a team with their shooting struggles so forward-facing (8-of-32 on 3-point attempts), this is the formula right now: Commit defensively. Capitalize on opportunities when presented.
That's what the best version of this Magic team is capable of, given the circumstances facing them. Orlando must utilize its aggression – something Mosley correctly assessed they hadn't been doing in previous games – to fuel their efforts. The Magic experienced the full fruits of their labor on this evening.
Franz Wagner led Orlando with 27 points, followed by his brother Mo (17 pts), Goga Bitadze (11), Black (11) and Jonathan Isaac (10). The Magic's second unit outscored New Orleans' bench 56-18.
The Pelicans, ravaged by injuries, were missing four of their top-five scorers. But with the Magic again missing Banchero (torn right oblique) and Wendell Carter Jr. (left foot plantar fasciitis) for their fifth and third straight contests, respectively, they can only play the opponent in front of them.
While it wasn't the full 48 minutes that Orlando is seeking, it was enough to help flush the bad taste of a poor road trip. The Magic are well aware that this homestand is full of opportunities to get back on track.
So far, they're 1-for-1.
Up Next
The Magic are back in action for the second game of their five-game homestand Sunday evening, playing host to the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
