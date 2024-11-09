Franz Wagner's Growth into Magic's Top Option Is Crucial without Banchero
ORLANDO – When the Orlando Magic learned last week that All-Star forward Paolo Banchero's torn right oblique would cause a potential months-long absence, they didn't just lose their top option. They lost their leader.
Orlando, like any other team, is embracing a next-man-up mentality. But there's no denying the effects on the psyche of a group not used to life without its best player. That showed as the Magic lost four straight games before conquering the Pelicans on Friday evening.
"It's always a matter of perspective," Magic forward Moritz Wagner said Friday night. "When that happens, first of all, I'm sad for the player. That's the biggest point for me. There's a human side to this. This is our life, so when you hear you're out for five weeks or whatever, that just plain sucks."
Wagner said seeing their best player handle the situation like Banchero has – remaining engaged and taking on a positive attitude – goes a long way. But "that doesn't give us an excuse."
The Magic still must grind out results if they're to be in any shape when Banchero returns. So far, through five games, the new name at the top of opponent scouting reports is Moe's brother, Franz Wagner.
As he's taken on a larger responsibility offensively, he's naturally seeing more attention from opposing defenses.
"We've talked about Franz, one, his competitiveness, but then the other side is his IQ," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "He's seen it. Our coaches do a great job of watching film with him. There were multiple times last year [where] he's getting double-teamed, so he knows the right read to make the right play. He's drawing two, trying to find the right opening in the defense.
"I think the more he sees it, the more he'll recognize it and make the right play as time goes on."
In the Friday's win over the Pelicans, Wagner set the tone early by getting to the basket and scoring 17 first-quarter points. Playing around the rim is in the Magic's DNA — guard Anthony Black said that's where Orlando feels most comfortable making plays — but Franz was intentional with his aggression.
He led all scorers with 27 points, following up a 28-point effort on Wednesday. Orlando split the two contests results, but the signals are clear from Wagner: He's growing comfortable in the Magic's lead role while his running mate is sidelined.
Before Banchero went out, Wagner was scoring 17.8 points on 12.8 shot attempts a game. On a nightly basis, an average of 3.8 points came on 4.6 drives to the basket. Overall, his usage rate was 25.7; on par with his career-best 25.0 mark in the 2023-24 season.
But in the five games since, he's averaging 21.4 points on 18.4 attempts from the field. Now, he's driving to the basket an average of 17.2 times a game and scoring 10.2 points. His usage rate over that span is 31.8, greater than Banchero's 31.1 before his injury.
"It's definitely a little mindset shift," Franz said postgame. "I think everyone has to have that a little bit with P out, knowing there's more opportunity for guys, and it's no different for me. I think I had a good mentality coming into both games, whether it ends up with me scoring or impacting the game in other ways."
"He's just such a competitor," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "He's gonna do whatever it takes, whatever is necessary to try to put this team on his back and figure out a way to get a win. He continues to play the right way and I think that's so important. We ask him to be aggressive, make the right plays, and he's trying to do that. That's what we have to continue to ask from him every night."
There is no definitive timetable for Banchero's return. In the meantime, Wagner has shown capabilities of leading as his substitute.
Victory finally came Friday night after four previous shortcomings. For the first time in a week, the Magic felt right to smile.
"He's a very important player for us, and I'm happy when he smiles," Moe said of his brother. "He gets a little grumpy sometimes."
