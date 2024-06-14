NBA Mock Draft: Magic Land Duke Star Jared McCain at No. 18
ORLANDO — If the Orlando Magic are going to make it beyond the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, improving their shooting will be among their most pressing needs this offseason.
While Orlando has the cap space to be aggressive in free agency, the NBA Draft isn't without players who can knock it down from deep. In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, the Magic are now projected to take Duke shooting guard Jared McCain, one of college basketball's best 3-point shooters, with the No. 18 overall pick.
"Jared McCain put on some impressive shooting displays during drills at the combine, showing textbook repetition of form," Bleacher Report writes. "Shotmaking has and will always be what powers his offense and value, but McCain's effectiveness this year in ball-screen situations, using change of speed, footwork, crafty finishing and vision, point to more on-ball upside with his creativity and feel."
In his lone collegiate season, McCain made the All-Region and ACC All-Freshman teams after he averaged 14.3 points on 41.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc. McCain, 20, had a pair of 30-point performances where he made eight 3-pointers.
In 2023-24, Orlando tied for 23rd in 3-point percentage and tied for last in 3-pointers made per game. The Magic also ranked 24th overall in points per game. In their first-round playoff series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic were held under 100 points three times.
Orlando is still searching for its franchise point guard. That eventually may be Anthony Black, but nothing cemented him as that guy in his rookie season. If McCain is available with the No. 18 overall pick, the Magic could come out of the 2024 NBA Draft with a shooter and playmaker.
The first round of the NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on June 26. Round two of the Draft is at 4 p.m. on June 27.
