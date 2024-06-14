NBA Free Agency: Magic Alum Tobias Harris Likely Back on Market
ORLANDO — Tobias Harris appears to be looking for a new team this offseason. He will be one of the better-known free agents available to potential shoppers such as the Orlando Magic.
Once upon a time, Harris was an early 20-something finding his way in the NBA with some of the poorest Magic teams in franchise history. For the better part of four seasons, from 2012-13 to 2015-16, Harris began building the resumé of a reliable small forward: 16-17 points and six-plus rebounds a game.
Eight seasons later, the Magic are in a much different place. Their trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs — 21, 22, and 23 years old, respectively — led Orlando into the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2020. Magic General Manager Anthony Parker has called Orlando a "free agency destination."
Harris, who turns 32 in July, is in a different place, too. ESPN's Tim Bontemps has reported that, after five seasons in Philadelphia, league sources expect Harris "to be elsewhere" next season.
Harris produced some of his best numbers during his five seasons with the Sixers — including 17 points a game on nearly 49 percent shooting in 2023-24 — but the final straw could have been the playoff loss to the New York Knicks. Harris averaged nine points in the series and put up a zero in the decisive Game 6.
As an older player with no All-Star appearances on his resumé, Harris likely will be required to take a pay cut after his five-year, $180-million deal in Philly. That said, he offers value as a third scoring option and as one of the league's good guys who has been lauded for his community service.
Philadelphia rookie Ricky Council IV said Harris was his biggest mentor last season.
“He’s helped me a lot.” Council IV said to Sixers Wire. “He gets a lot of hate, and I don’t know where it comes from. He’s a really good person. ... The professionalism from Tobias is unreal. … I was glad I had him in my corner this whole year. I appreciate him for that. Wherever he’s at next year. If it’s here, I would absolutely love it. If not, I’ll always be in his corner.”
The Magic need better outside scoring; they were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. For his career, Harris has made 36.8 percent of his 3-point attempts — about average for NBA small forwards.
NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
