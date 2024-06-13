Magic GM Anthony Parker Calls Orlando A 'Free Agency Destination'
ORLANDO — The 2021 season marked a turning point for the Orlando Magic. They went all in on the future by trading Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Evan Fournier for young players and draft picks.
Three years later, Orlando is coming off its best season since 2010-11 — a 47-35 record and a Southeast Division title.
With one of the NBA's best young trios in Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner and nearly $50 million in cap space, Magic general manager Anthony Parker believes they are positioned to be a player in free agency.
“Over three seasons ago when we pushed the reset button, our hope was to try and build this into a place where players want to come and this is a free agency destination," Parker said. "I think we're doing that because of this amazing facility that we sit in right now [and] because of the job Coach Mosley and his staff have done and the success that this young team has had. ... I hope to be in a lot of conversations that several years ago we weren’t able to be a part of."
The Magic have been connected to multiple free agents, including Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
NBA insider Marc Stein described the Magic as a "natural suitor" for George and Thompson. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said signing George was unlikely but he acknowledged the Magic's changing fortunes.
"They were a fifth-place team in the East this year, they've got all their draft picks going forward [and] they got cap space," Windhorst said. "I would be surprised if he went there, but I also don't want to dismiss it."
Successful drafts have placed the Magic in an enviable position — a playoff team with the league's fifth-youngest roster plus the financial flexibility to pursue free agents who could accelerate the Magic's timeline to becoming an Eastern Conference challenger.
NBA Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on June 30.
